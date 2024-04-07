‘PFIZERGATE’: EU chief in hot water over alleged unlawful COVID vaccine procurement

An investigation has been launched into president of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen for allegedly procuring COVID-19 vaccines from US-based Pfizer through unlawful means. Von der Lyden will be investigated over her personal handling of the vaccine order, particularly a text message exchange with the Pfizer CEO, as well as allegations of obscene waste, delays and conflicts of interest. The investigation was first launched in 2023 by Belgian judicial authorities in the city of Liège, but recently the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) took over, expanding the scope of the probe, according to Politico. A spokesperson from the EPPO said the prosecutor’s office is looking into allegations of von der Leyen committing criminal wrongdoing as she used unorthodox measures to procure vaccines from CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla. Court documents allege the EU chief is guilty of “interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption and conflict of interest," the spokesperson said. The original complaint involved an alleged text message (SMS) exchange during the height of the pandemic in 2021 between von der Leyen and Bourla, which resulted in the EU’s most magnanimous vaccine deal, worth an estimated CAD$29.22 billion, and has been widely dubbed “Pfizergate.”The New York Times, which first reported the now infamous text exchange, has since launched a parallel lawsuit against the EU Commission for not disclosing a transcript from the conversation despite an access to information request. Should the investigation go to such lengths, the EPPO has the authority to seize phones, laptops and other relevant evidence from Commission offices or countries within Europe, such as Germany, where von der Leyen hails from. While at first the massive vaccine procurement from Pfizer was impressive to many, the EU president was quickly exposed for lack of transparency and dubious behaviour that led to gross waste of the product. At least $5.84 billion worth of vaccines went to waste, Politico earlier reported. The EU Commission’s contract with Pfizer has since been renegotiated. Von der Leyen has completely avoided acknowledging the situation so far. “Everything necessary about that has been said and exchanged. And we will wait for the results,” she told the publication. The EPPO announced in 2022 prosecutors were looking into Europe’s vaccine procurement in a general sense, but local media reports from EU News and the European Conservative say the office has linked investigations to Pfizergate specifically. Von der Leyen in March was confirmed as the European People’s Party (EPP)’s candidate again for the Presidency of the European Commission.