P&H Milling Group expands Alberta flour milling with $241M facility

P&H Milling Group is set to expand Alberta's flour milling industry with a $241-million facility in Red Deer County. The project, supported by Alberta's Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program, will process approximately 750 metric tonnes of wheat daily from Western Canadian farmers, boosting the province's role as a key player in Canada's growing demand for wheat flour.Located in the hamlet of Springbrook, the new facility will create 27 permanent and 200 temporary jobs. It will complement the company's existing milling operation in Lethbridge and is designed to accommodate future expansion, with capacity to add two more flour mills as demand grows. Byproducts from the milling process will also support the livestock feed industry, providing products for cattle, poultry, swine, and other animals.Alberta Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson praised the initiative, stating, "P&H Milling Group's new flour mill project is proof our Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program is doing its job to attract large-scale investments in value-added agricultural manufacturing."The tax credit program, which offers a 12% non-refundable credit based on capital expenditures, has granted P&H Milling Group conditional approval for an estimated $27.3 million in tax credits. Companies must invest a minimum of $10 million to qualify for the program, which aims to stimulate Alberta's agri-processing sector.CEO John Heimbecker emphasized the facility's impact, noting, "This new facility not only strengthens our position in the Canadian milling industry but also boosts Alberta's baking industry by supplying high-quality flour to a diverse range of customers."Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood highlighted the economic benefits for the local community, calling the partnership a boost to the regional economy due to the area's central location and efficient distribution opportunities.Alberta's food processing sector, the second-largest manufacturing industry in the province, generated $24.3 billion in sales in 2023. With Alberta farmers producing about one-third of Canada's wheat, the province is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for flour products.Alberta's milled wheat exports have surged, with a 130.2 per cent increase from 2019 to 2023, and the new milling facility is expected to further drive this growth.