PHAC says two dead from listeriosis amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says two people have died from a listeriosis outbreak linked to Silk and Great Value brand plant-based milks.Silk’s almond, coconut and oat milks and Great Value’s almond milk were recalled earlier in July due to suspected contamination. The expiry dates on most of the cartons run through October. PHAC advised all recalled products to be disposed of or returned to the store where they were purchased. While PHAC gave no details on the two deceased, its news update released Wednesday indicates a total of 12 cases have been confirmed through laboratory testing from August 2023 to July 2024. The majority of cases are in Ontario, with one in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia. Of the 12 cases, nine were hospitalized. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, while products may be before their shelf date and still smell and taste okay, they can still make someone sick due to the contamination. Listeriosis symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.Danone Canada President Frederic Guichard confirmed 15 different recalled Silk refrigerated beverage products have been taken off grocery store shelves. “We are working with the utmost seriousness and in close partnership with the authorities to thoroughly investigate and shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event,” said Guichard, per the Globe and Mail. The last major listeriosis outbreak in Canada was in 2008. It killed 22 Canadians and was linked to cold cut products from a Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto.