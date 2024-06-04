News

PhD tells NCI that COVID-19 vaccine potential harms understated

A screenshot of Jessica Rose's online presentation at the National Citizens Inquiry shows vaccine injuries, 93% of which are from COVID-19 vaccines
A screenshot of Jessica Rose's online presentation at the National Citizens Inquiry shows vaccine injuries, 93% of which are from COVID-19 vaccinesRumble / "National Citizens Inquiry Canada | NCI Clips" channel
Loading content, please wait...
Dr. Kevin McKernan
DNA contamination
Jessica Rose

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news