PhD tells NCI that COVID-19 vaccine potential harms understated

The scope of potential harm from COVID-19 vaccines has been unduly dismissed, Canadian PhD Jessica Rose warned the National Citizens Inquiry.Rose has a PhD in computational biology, a master’s degree in immunology, a post-doctoral degree in molecular biology and another in biochemistry.Rose asked: "Are we on the edge of a genetic precipice?" given the potential harms from DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines. She did research with geneticist Kevin McKernan that proved such contamination. Although U.S., European, and Canadian regulatory agencies have since admitted such contamination, all these have downplayed its potential for harm."We are no longer debating whether the shots are contaminated. We're debating whether they are 10- or 100-fold over the regulatory limits," Rose quoted McKernan as saying.Read more: Geneticist warns National Citizens Inquiry of DNA contamination in COVID mRNA vaccines (June 2, 2024)Concerning levels of the SV40 virus were found in Pfizer vaccines, though not in Moderna, which did not use them in the manufacturing process. However, Rose pointed to Moderna patent US10898574b2, which acknowledges the potential such contamination can have.[Introduced DNA can integrate into host cell genomic DNA resulting in alterations or damage to host cell genomic DNA," the patent warns.Rose said even if foreign DNA did not integrate with chromosomes, “the mere introduction of DNA and foreign DNA by lipid nanoparticles, which is an extremely efficient way to deliver nucleotides into the cell, can cause cancer or is linked to cancer.”Health Canada is not disclosing whether they asked Pfizer to remove the SV40 sequence in COVID shots, as despite explicit inquiries by Epoch Times."We don't have to tell you," Rose paraphrased this response.“The manipulation of the DNA, during codon optimization qualifies these things as GMOs. There is altered DNA, the invitro transcription modified mRNA products that are transfected into human domains,” she added.A GMO designation would have legal ramifications in Australia. Rose pointed to an Australian federal court case VID510/2023 where litigants alleged that Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines were GMOs, so by Australian law they required a GMO licence to be legally administered.AstraZeneca applied for and received just such a licence for its COVID-19 product in Australia, as did Jenssen for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.Rose pointed to data from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to show that in 2021, 93% of adverse events listed were associated with COVID-19 products. She said it was not unreasonable to hypothesize a causal link between the vaccine and adverse reactions listed following vaccine administration. Rose pointed to Pfizer's manufacturing and supply agreements with South Africa which stated that “the long term effects and efficacy of the vaccine are not currently known, and that there may be other adverse events associated with it that are not known.”In a 462-day time frame prior to 2023, an analysis by Rose found there were 2.3 times as many COVID-19 shots given than flu shots, but 118 times as many reports of adverse events for the former, and 6.2 times as many kinds of adverse events.“In my opinion, it points very clearly to an immune system dysfunction, which I've been saying for years and I absolutely maintain this idea.”Rose said rates were “33 times higher in the case of cancer" and myocarditis rates were 200 times higher, which she called “stunning."Rose pointed out that a handful of adverse reactions following administration of a rotavirus vaccine in 1999 were enough to get that one taken from shelves. VAERS has 1.6 million adverse reports since 2021.The 0.7% rate of serious adverse reactions found in Pfizer phase 3 clinical data suggested VAERS told a tiny fraction of the story, Rose said.“I think it's very safe to say you can multiply all of these numbers by 31. And that doesn't blow your mind. I don't know what would.”Health Canada reports as of January 5, 2024,105 million doses of the vaccine in Canada yielded 47,010 total adverse reactions, with 11,702 serious."Evidence indicates that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease," the regulator said.Rose's 90-minute presentation can be watched here.