Phillip Peters recommended as Alberta’s next auditor general

Alberta’s Standing Committee of Legislative Offices is recommending Phillip Peters, FCPA, FCA, KC, to become the province’s 12th Auditor General, effective April 29, 2026.“Mr. Peters demonstrates the independence, professional excellence and commitment to accountability required of an Auditor General,” said Brandon Lunty, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont and committee chair. “His appointment is an important step in maintaining public trust and strengthening transparency.”Peters brings extensive experience in both public and private sectors. He holds a bachelor of commerce in accounting, is a chartered professional accountant, and earned a master of laws in taxation from York University. He currently serves as general counsel and ethics officer with the Office of the Auditor General..Beyond his professional roles, Peters is active in legal and community organizations. He sits on the discipline and appeal tribunals for the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, serves as vice-chair of the Constitutional and Human Rights Law Section (North) of the Canadian Bar Association, and leads the Alberta Justice Civil Lawyers Association. He is also president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton.The Auditor General is a nonpartisan officer of the Legislature, responsible for auditing all government ministries, departments, regulated funds and agencies. The office operates under the Auditor General Act, ensuring independent oversight and accountability across Alberta’s public sector.