Kimbrady Carriker Top
Image courtesy of Kimbrady Carriker/Facebook

The man behind the tragic shooting in Philadelphia, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuries to two children, has been identified as a cross-dresser who supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. 

Kimbrady Carriker Jean Jacket

Before the incident, the suspect shared memes on social media depicting firearms.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Cross dressing is a mental illness. Period.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The Insane Tranny community is getting more & more violent . . .

Of course the FakeStream Legacy Media will not tell you the truth just like they don't tell you the Truth about Sweden, France or the Ukraine situation.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

WhoWuddaThunkIt, eh ?!?!?

Listening to Globalist News' Edmonton supper tv fakenewz, it was insinuated that it wuz white supremacists.

Of course, anyone with any knowledge of Baltimore knew right off who wuz what.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They always do that don’t they, first thing is to blame it in “white supremacists, they know that’s what the people will remember, then later the Fake news MSM quietly if at all, announces”whoops, Black and a sexual deviant”.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.