Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The man behind the tragic shooting in Philadelphia, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuries to two children, has been identified as a cross-dresser who supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
Before the incident, the suspect shared memes on social media depicting firearms.
According to Philadelphia Inquirer sources, Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was apprehended shortly after the violent shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood on Monday night. The police have not yet publicly revealed the suspect's identity.
In March, three months before the alleged shooting, Carriker shared two pictures on his Facebook page. The images depicted him wearing a bra, a women's top, earrings and his hair braided.
Carriker frequently expressed his support for the BLM movement on social media. This included showing solidarity with workers who participated in the Strike For Black Lives in July 2020.
According to the police, the male suspect was found to be armed with a rifle, pistol, additional magazines, a police scanner, and a bulletproof vest. He used these weapons to fatally shoot four men on the street before pursuing and killing a fifth man inside a residence.
The police reported that a two-year-old boy sustained four gunshot wounds to his legs, while a 13-year-old boy suffered two wounds.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the gunman fired at police as they pursued him. Eventually, he surrendered in an alley several blocks from the shooting.
Carriker identified himself as a computer engineer and was interested in firearms. He frequently shared images and memes featuring individuals with guns on social media.
Among the images Carriker shared, one showed an individual holding a pistol with the caption “Wherefore art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee.”
Another post shared by Carriker displayed footage of multiple children firing rounds from a rifle.
According to Outlaw, the shooter, who was apprehended “without incident,” had no connection to the victims before the shooting.
Philadelphia court records indicate that Carricker was arrested in 2003 and faced charges of possessing a weapon without a license, carrying a firearm in public, and drug possession.
After pleading guilty to possessing a firearm without a license, the other charges against him were dismissed. As a result, he received a three-year probation sentence and was required to pay over $1,000 in costs.
Officers discovered numerous shell casings scattered across a span of eight blocks after arriving at the location of the shooting on Monday night.
“You can see there are several scenes out here,” said Outlaw.
“We’re canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and to do everything to figure out the why.”
(5) comments
Cross dressing is a mental illness. Period.
The Insane Tranny community is getting more & more violent . . .
Of course the FakeStream Legacy Media will not tell you the truth just like they don't tell you the Truth about Sweden, France or the Ukraine situation.
[thumbup]
WhoWuddaThunkIt, eh ?!?!?
Listening to Globalist News' Edmonton supper tv fakenewz, it was insinuated that it wuz white supremacists.
Of course, anyone with any knowledge of Baltimore knew right off who wuz what.
They always do that don’t they, first thing is to blame it in “white supremacists, they know that’s what the people will remember, then later the Fake news MSM quietly if at all, announces”whoops, Black and a sexual deviant”.
