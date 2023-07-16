Cheque and pen
Image courtesy of Money Knack on Unsplash

Records show taxpayers are owed over $500 million because of mistakes made by the Phoenix Pay System. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, one department has started writing off the extra money paid to employees who have passed away.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Wasn't there another article recently that a contractor was making millions in trying to fix the system? Things have sure gotten cheaper under the Liberal/NDP coalition government...

