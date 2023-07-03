Physicist tackles Alberta excess deaths for NCI

Alberta’s excess mortality during COVID-19 times differed from that of Ontario and Quebec and went up after vaccines, a PhD physicist testified.
Former University of Ottawa physicist Denis Rancourt gave online testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 on June 28. It was the only time the NCI heard new testimony after three days of hearings in Ottawa in May.
Rancourt said Canadian excess mortality had six spikes in the pandemic era. The first followed dramatic lockdown measures in March 2020, while he correlated others with vaccine rollouts. The only exception was the fourth spike which was associated with a heat wave in BC.
The physicist, an expert in nanoparticles, theoretical epidemiology, statistical analysis, biogeochemistry, molecular science, and other fields, said the timeline patterns of excess mortality varied between provinces, owing partly to differing approaches to the pandemic.
“There is not a very large peak of deaths caused in hospitals by aggressive protocols [in] Alberta…unlike these very large peaks that occurred in Quebec and Ontario, in many hotspots in the world, such as New York City, northern Italy, and so on,” Rancourt said.
“Alberta has a higher regime of mortality starting somewhat later, starting at the end of 2020. There's that very large winter peak, which is unlike anything in recent times, and then you see the next winter peak in mortality. It has a double peak structure, and that's directly associated with vaccination…
“Generally speaking, the higher regime of mortality is occurring in the period when you’re vaccinating.”
Rancourt speculated an especially strong push for elderly to get the flu shot in the fall of 2020 may have backfired. “We believe that's associated and partly causes the very high magnitude of that very first winter after the pandemic was announced,” he said.
The physicist said the stats showed more definitively that Albertans under 45 years of age had a “sudden turn on” of higher mortality when the pandemic was declared “and then a little later on with imposing all these horrendous measures.” He said this “steady plateau” remains, suggesting “a permanent death effect for younger people in Alberta.”
Rancourt suggested that “what was done in the name of the pandemic” made Alberta “a hotspot of suffering for young men” and that this plight helped motivate the trucker convoy.
“Among the young adults, 25 to 45, it's mostly males that died, females mostly did not die. And this we believe is associated with closing down the energy sector, and the devastating effects of that and loss of livelihood, loss of meaningful work and so on,” Rancourt suggested.
“If people are dying at this higher rate, it means that the suffering that does not include death is even much higher.”
Rancourt said the pattern of excess mortality was different in Central Canada, which begged more intense examination.
“My interpretation is Quebec society is very different. Individual psychology, cultural differences and so on are such that when you impose the measures that were imposed, it did not dramatically affect young adults and children to the same magnitude as it did in Ontario, and a much greater magnitude in Alberta,” he said.
“This should give rise to huge amounts of research, to do field work to go and find out what happened, where, who died, when, there should be forensic epidemiology that is done across Canada to understand these phenomena, and to learn from them.”
Rancourt said depending on what baseline is used for comparison, 28,000 to 31,000 Canadian deaths can be associated with administration of vaccines for COVID-19, which totalled more than 90 million doses.
“The risk of dying from a given dose corresponds to 0.03%, and that means one death for every 3,000 injections,” Rancourt said, adding that analyses from other countries with good data suggest similar percentages.
“This risk of death increases exponentially with the age of the individual with a doubling time of five years in age. So it's a dramatic effect.”
Health Canada says only 442 claims have been made of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, they have only accepted four cases of vaccines being the cause. Medical journal The Lancet insists COVID-19 vaccines are safe, while self-described fact-checkers say connections between excess mortality and the vaccines are mythical.
Looking at Canada, there were failures by authorities everywhere you turn. Why have these organizations, if they are not doing their job?? First off, do we have proper statistics--are our databases true and accurate? For example, if we make it extremely difficult or impossible to file a report of a vaccine injury, we will have a totally inaccurate view of the lack of safety regarding taking the fake vaccine. Let me clarify--on an anecdotal level, we know the jabs are not safe and not effective, but the data dont exist to accurately show what is going on. Ed Dowd has recently said that we are a "third-world country" as regards our data on the fake vaccine and the injuries. If you make it very difficult or impossible for a doctor to file a vaccine-injury report, it will appear that there ARE NONE. So the jab must be safe, right?? The NCI hearings allowed those actually injured to tell their stories, and showed some startling similarities in the injuries in different parts of Canada. It appears that Dowd and his partners have done their statistical homework using various databases in the USA, and things will be happening there, in due course. Meanwhile, we need to get the Trudeau incompetent WEF-influenced cabinet out of our lives and our taxpayer funds, and thank the experts on the NCI site for the work they have and are doing to help get accuracy and truth out so that this doesnt happen again.
28,000 - 31,000 deaths, I'm sure Health Canada is sad they couldn't murder more Canadian citizens. What was the official death toll of Covid-19 even if you included dying with Covid-19? Obviously if you died of stage 4 brain cancer it was the Covid-19 that actually killed you.
well, that is likely not a coincidence...IMO
