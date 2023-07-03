Physicist tackles Alberta excess deaths for NCI

Physicist tackles Alberta excess deaths for NCI

Alberta’s excess mortality during COVID-19 times differed from that of Ontario and Quebec and went up after vaccines, a PhD physicist testified.

Former University of Ottawa physicist Denis Rancourt gave online testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 on June 28. It was the only time the NCI heard new testimony after three days of hearings in Ottawa in May.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Looking at Canada, there were failures by authorities everywhere you turn. Why have these organizations, if they are not doing their job?? First off, do we have proper statistics--are our databases true and accurate? For example, if we make it extremely difficult or impossible to file a report of a vaccine injury, we will have a totally inaccurate view of the lack of safety regarding taking the fake vaccine. Let me clarify--on an anecdotal level, we know the jabs are not safe and not effective, but the data dont exist to accurately show what is going on. Ed Dowd has recently said that we are a "third-world country" as regards our data on the fake vaccine and the injuries. If you make it very difficult or impossible for a doctor to file a vaccine-injury report, it will appear that there ARE NONE. So the jab must be safe, right?? The NCI hearings allowed those actually injured to tell their stories, and showed some startling similarities in the injuries in different parts of Canada. It appears that Dowd and his partners have done their statistical homework using various databases in the USA, and things will be happening there, in due course. Meanwhile, we need to get the Trudeau incompetent WEF-influenced cabinet out of our lives and our taxpayer funds, and thank the experts on the NCI site for the work they have and are doing to help get accuracy and truth out so that this doesnt happen again.

northrungrader
northrungrader

28,000 - 31,000 deaths, I'm sure Health Canada is sad they couldn't murder more Canadian citizens. What was the official death toll of Covid-19 even if you included dying with Covid-19? Obviously if you died of stage 4 brain cancer it was the Covid-19 that actually killed you.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well, that is likely not a coincidence...IMO

