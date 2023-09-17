A Pickering candidate is being picked on by fellow councillors in a series of disputes that could cost her money.
Lisa Robinson, a former Ontario Party candidate and now a Ward 1 councillor in Pickering, ON, attended a school board meeting on May 15 where parents were trying to voice their objections to the content of various books in school.
In a Rumble interview with former Conservative MP Derek Sloan, she said the meeting “got a little bit out of control” and parents were prohibited from even saying out loud what the content was of the books to which they objected.
“Parents were asking tough questions, and they weren't getting the answers that they were supposed to be getting. They weren't allowing them to have their supplemental questions. And the questions that they were supposed to read, they stopped some of the language even though the language is in the books, but they didn't want to hear about it.”
The school board trustees said they were calling a 15-minute recess, but instead, attendees were kicked out of the meeting and not allowed back in.
A Muslim group was in attendance and invited Robinson to speak to attendees who had been kicked out. She told them she wanted to introduce three motions and encouraged people to contact their counsellors to voice their support. Motions required support of a second councillor in order to make the floor.
“One of them had to do with age restrictions of 18-plus for all drag shows, pride events, the drag queen storytime at libraries. I've had a lot of parents, a lot of constituents reach out to me and they're very upset that this is happening,” she explained.
“Even I think that they are lewd events. But unfortunately, even me just saying that all of a sudden, now I'm being labeled as transphobic and homophobic.
A second motion had to do with the “universal change room” at the Pickering recreation centre.
“My motion was to give a female the choice to use a female only change room if they wanted to, it was to give a male the choice to use a male only change room if they so wanted to. And that the universal change room would still be inclusive to all genders and our families to us. But I guess [opponents] don't feel that that is an option."
A third motion said schools, city hall and libraries would only have federal, provincial and municipal flags, something the town of Norwich had done a few weeks prior.
The City of Pickering’s flag bylaws, passed in 2005, prohibit flag displays and flag raising for religion, politics, “matters of political controversy or ideological beliefs” or “matters designed to incite hatred, discrimination or disorder.”
Robinson told Sloan, “We’re not even following our own policy.”
However, three members of Pickering City Council saw the video of Pickering’s comments outside the school board May 15 and asked the integrity commissioner to investigate.
“This behaviour is clearly inciting homophobia and transphobia and is in contravention of the human rights code,” their letter said.
Councillor Linda Cook also told DurhamRegion.com that Robinson mischaracterized drag performances.
“By labelling them as ‘adult’ performances, it miscarries the truth,” she said. “A drag performance is art, theatre — no different than Robin William's performance in his legendary film Mrs. Doubtfire,” Cook said.
Cook also said keeping neutrality in flags didn’t have neutral consequences.
“But when your identity has been politicized you can’t stay neutral because neutral is harmful,” she said. “And as a woman, it’s unfortunate that is not recognized.”
Robinson told Sloan many of the votes on council are 6 to 1, such as the vote to endorse Pride Month, where she was the only one opposed.
“I stand alone. I feel like I’m the only critical thinker on council most of the time,” Robinson said. “They’re trying to silence me.”
Robinson said she had been “exonerated” about some things by the Integrity Commissioner, but a strange incident has not been ruled upon.
Pickering has had a large Halloween charity event for years and got clearance from the city for a large container bin to be put in front of her house to store the supplies. A complaint was made to the city against her that threatened to get the bin removed.
“On my personal Facebook page. I had put up a Halloween post saying, ‘It is with great sadness that I announce that this year’s Robinson Charity Halloween Haunting will have to be canceled. And then I said a big thank you to, and I named three men and I thank them for their neighbourly kindness. And that was it,” Robinson recalled.
“So, because of that post, by the Integrity Commissioner, they are going to penalize me underneath our Code of Conduct under Policy 5.01. And they say that this remark is abuse, bullying and intimidation.”
In an email to his subscribers, Sloan said Robinson was having her pay docked for 30 days, but it could be docked as much as three months, depending on the integrity commissioner’s decision.
“Apparently, just bringing those motions forward is ‘transphobic’, and enough to get punished by the ‘integrity commissioner,’ an unelected, unaccountable office that can penalize a councillor by investigating them, embarrassing them and docking their pay up to three months,” Sloan wrote.
“In short they are judge, jury and executioner, and they are being used to silence councillors who stand up against the Woke Agenda being perpetrated at all levels of our government.”
Sloan said Robinson has hired Michael Alexander, a lawyer who also represented doctors such as Mark Trozzi and “other city councillors who are under attack from the administrative deep state.”
Sloan said those who wanted to donate on Robinson’s behalf could e-transfer to fundingthefight@proton.mewith the password 'freedom' and 'Lisa Robinson' in the memo.
