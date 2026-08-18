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Pickering mayoral candidates urged to withdraw for ‘person of colour’

Email asks candidates to step aside if qualified PoC enters race
The five candidates, from left to right: incumbent Mayor Kevin Ashe, Lisa Robinson, Shaun Rickard, Doug Cornell, and Andrea Wood
The five candidates, from left to right: incumbent Mayor Kevin Ashe, Lisa Robinson, Shaun Rickard, Doug Cornell, and Andrea Woodcandidate posts on social media
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Ontario
Municipal Election
Dei
Pickering
Merit
POC
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