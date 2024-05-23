Pickton kept in ‘artificial coma’ on life support, to be reassessed in a few days

Convicted serial killer Robert Pickton is on life support and in a medically-induced coma following a vicious prison attack with the broken end of a broomstick. Pickton, 74, is serving time at Quebec maximum security prison Port-Cartier Institution for the murder of six women found disembodied at the Pickton family farm in BC. He was brutally attacked by a thus far unnamed 51-year-old fellow inmate who was recently transferred to Pickton’s unit. Surete du Quebec Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said Pickton will be kept in the artificial coma hooked up to a machine to help him breathe until later this week, then doctors will “probably” make attempts to revive him. "The plan is to stay in an artificial coma for two or three more days and then probably try to wake him up," Beaulieu told CTV. Medical staff will at that time assess whether he can live without life support. "So probably in two or three days we'll see what will happen with his life. For now, he's on the machines to help him breathe."The suspected assailant has not yet been interviewed, the sergeant said. He remains in the institution. "Why he has been attacked we don't know, because the man who attacked him is in (solitary confinement). He's screaming and we are not able to see him because he's not stable,” said Beaulieu.Quebec provincial police earlier confirmed Pickton was attacked at approximately 5:15 pm local time Sunday and “suffered serious injuries, leaving us to fear for his life.”Former prison judge Darryl Plecas believes Pickton was transferred from a BC prison to the Quebec institution due to a safety risk. "Why would someone be moved out of B.C.? My guess would be he got moved for security reasons," Plecas told the Canadian Press.