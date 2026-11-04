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Piece of crashed doomed Learjet falls through Florida woman’s roof

Ana Escobar's home, Learjet 60
Ana Escobar's home, Learjet 60ChatGPT; Ana Escobar's home; WPBF
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Florida
West Palm Beach
NTSB
Florida Learjet crash
learjet crash
learjet flight
piece of learjet found
florida woman