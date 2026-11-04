Piece of crashed doomed Learjet falls through Florida woman’s roof

One part of the now-infamous Learjet plane smashed through a woman's home in Florida during its tragic descent that would leave all on board dead.The accident, which occurred Sunday in West Palm Beach, involving the Learjet 60, is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after it nosedived, descending at 20,000 ft per minute and smashing into the ground.According to a WPBF report, Ana Escobar's home was hit by a suspected piece of the aircraft which fell through her roof, which happens to be located less than a mile from the crash.The piece left a gaping hole through the insulation of her roof, and water was left dripping into her home..Escobar added, since then, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has collected the item as evidence.Reported by the Daily Mail, another resident who lives roughly four miles from the crash site, Peter DiMaira, believes he has also discovered a portion of the airplane's tail, which could help prove the jet was falling apart before the crash.In an NTSB update on Tuesday, the majority of the left elevator of the plane, which controls when the nose of the plane points up or down, located on its tail, was found about 1 to 3 miles away from the crash site.The NTSB claims the distance from the site where it was found indicated the part separated from the plane prior to impact..On board the doomed jet were the 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 55-year-old pilot Jeff Gregory; Helen Sharp, along with their two kids, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2; and friends Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr, and nanny Anita Maria Apellido Cetina.Filgueiras, who received her pilot's license when she was just 17, was the first to be identified, as air traffic control audio before the explosion recorded her narrating the sharp decline of the plane.Filgueiras's friend Mikaela Schluth, who knew Filgueiras since middle school says on the her friend's final moments ever recorded that it was definitely, probably the worst thing I’ve ever heard," she told CBS Morning."Descending 20,000 ft per minute... we're going to crash into the ground," Filgueiras had said in her final moments.."We're out of time," Gadelha stated in what would be her final transmission."I’m just so proud of how she handled it and was able to stay calm and give information," said Schluth, on Filgueiras's professionalism in the face of mortal danger.