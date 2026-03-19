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Pierre Poilievre joins Joe Rogan for three-hour podcast discussion

Poilievre and Rogan
Poilievre and RoganPierre Poilievre Instagram
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Joe Rogan
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Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Joe Rogan Experience
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