Pierre Poilievre joins Joe Rogan for three-hour podcast discussion

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience hosted by Joe Rogan, with the interview released Thursday.Poilievre said in a social media post Wednesday that he had recently recorded the interview in Austin, Texas, where Rogan is based. In the post, he said the discussion focused on Canadian workers and trade, including the idea of tariff-free exchange.A spokesperson for the Conservative Party confirmed that the episode, which ran approximately three hours, was scheduled for release Thursday.The Joe Rogan Experience is among the most widely լսened podcasts globally, ranking highly on platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts, and attracting millions of subscribers..Rogan has faced criticism in the past over controversial remarks. In 2022, several musicians, including Neil Young, removed their music from Spotify in response to comments Rogan made about COVID-19 vaccines. Rogan later apologized that year following scrutiny over his past use of a racial slur on the podcast.In an earlier episode recorded after the 2025 federal election, Rogan said he had invited Poilievre to appear on the show during the campaign, but the Conservative leader declined.Poilievre had recently said he was expanding his media outreach to include both traditional and alternative platforms. Speaking on another podcast, he said engaging with a range of viewpoints was necessary to broaden his audience.The interview with Rogan was recorded during Poilievre’s visit to the United States, which included a stop in Austin.