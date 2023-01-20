Dastardly white paint

Dastardly white paint

 Courtesy Rona

Researchers at a Norwegian university are investigating whether a home-grown paint pigment has played a role in white supremacy, by making "the world whiter."

“Whiteness is not only a cultural and societal condition tied to skin colour, privileges, and systematic exclusion, but materialize everywhere around us,” a rundown of the study by the University of Bergen read, according to the New York Post.

Tags

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

They better spend another $3.2 million to find out if black or brown paint is racist too, otherwise they are being racist against white people, like most of the world is!

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

This is definitive prove that Norway is racist.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.