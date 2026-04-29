Pilfered peacocks recovered

Two stolen birds at the centre of a rural Alberta theft have been safely returned to their owner after members of the public stepped in to help police track them down.Parkland RCMP and Smoky Lake RCMP confirmed the missing peacock and peahen — named Pete and Hilda — were located Sunday along Hwy. 16 near Duffield, after being discovered in a crate by passing motorists.Police said the individuals took the birds into their care before later realizing through media reports that the animals had been stolen from a truck earlier in the day. They then contacted Smoky Lake RCMP, who facilitated the animals’ safe return.The birds had been taken along with a white 2005 Ford F350 bearing a British Columbia licence plate, which remains missing.RCMP credited the public for playing a key role in resolving the unusual case, calling it an example of cooperation leading to a positive outcome.“A happy ending,” said Sgt. Anita Doktor of the Smoky Lake RCMP. “We were delighted to assist in bringing Pete and Hilda back to their owner.”Police continue to search for the stolen vehicle and are asking anyone with information to come forward.