Former Toronto Argonauts player Michael (Pinball) Clemons said he will be supporting Conservative nomination candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) in that contest.
“He is a mentor and big brother that I am forever grateful for,” tweeted Jivani.
“Thank you Mike!”
Pinball's support means the world to me. He is a mentor and big brother that I am forever grateful for. Thank you Mike!One week from today, Durham Conservatives will decide who represents us in a future by-election.Let's make a statement.https://t.co/Ozmkl5VzmH pic.twitter.com/MF3epMWh8R— Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) August 13, 2023
Clemons played for the Toronto Argonauts as a running back and return specialist from 1989 to 2000.
He is considered by many Argos fans to be one of the greatest and most famous players of all time and one of the most popular professional athletes in Toronto history.
While he was on various National Football League teams, his greatest success was with the Argos, where he was a two-time All-Star and a three-time Grey Cup champion.
After retiring from playing, he served twice as Argos' head coach before becoming an administrator, winning three more Grey Cups. His #31 jersey is one of four which has been retired.
Jivani said Durham Conservatives will decide who represents them in an upcoming byelection soon.
The other candidates running for the nomination are former Durham Catholic District School Board chair Theresa Corless and Scugog township councillor Robert Rock.
Jivani confirmed in April he resigned as Canada Strong and Free Network president to run for the Conservative candidacy in Durham.
“Choose me as your next member of Parliament,” he said.
“Send me to Ottawa to work with Pierre Poilievre and get the job done to defeat Justin Trudeau.”
I'm running to be a strong, compassionate representative and the next Conservative MP for the riding of Durham.It's go time: https://t.co/JVnHyHV9y6 pic.twitter.com/cG6tVPb6Tm— Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) April 20, 2023
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, ON) endorsed Jivani in the nomination race for the upcoming byelection on July 19.
“She's a compassionate and principled MP who works hard for her constituents in Haldimand-Norfolk,” he said.
Thankful for the support of my friend Dr. @LeslynLewis: a trailblazer who has helped pave the way for Canadians from diverse communities to find a home in the Conservative Party. She's a compassionate and principled MP who works hard for her constituents in Haldimand-Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/oj1gt6I2ZE— Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) July 19, 2023
Lewis said she can “tell you that Jamil has the most important quality an MP can have — Courage.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
