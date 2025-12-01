Pipeline announcement fails to move Carney’s approval in B.C., rises slightly in Alberta

New polling from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute shows Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approval remains steady at 52% in B.C., even after last week’s announcement of a memorandum of understanding on a potential pipeline from Alberta to northwest British Columbia. In Alberta, Carney’s approval climbs three points to 45%.The poll also reveals shifting political support across the country. Nationally, 40% of respondents say they would support the Liberals in a federal election, while 37% back the Conservative Party of Canada. The NDP and Bloc Québécois are chosen by 10% and 9% respectively.Among Conservatives, approval of Carney has risen six points since early November, with 24% of Pierre Poilievre voters expressing support. However, approval among other major party voters has fallen, including a 3-point drop among Liberals to 85%, 7 points among NDP supporters to 54%, and 14 points among BQ voters to 37%..Regional trends show more turbulence. The polling underscores a volatile landscape ahead of pipeline negotiations, with political loyalties shifting amid regional tensions and energy debates. More details are available at www.angusreid.org.