'PIPELINE DREAM': BC Coastal First Nations say MOU 'does nothing' to change minds on project

Coastal First Nations have made it clear that the memorandum of understanding signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not change their minds on support for a new pipeline.The coalition of First Nations have been vehement in their opposition at every step of the way..UPDATED: Alberta and Ottawa strike sweeping deal to boost oil exports, scrap federal caps and push oil to Asia\n\n."Today's MOU does nothing to increase the chances of a pipeline project to the northwest coast ever becoming a reality," President Marilyn Slett said following the signing on Thursday. "Coastal First Nations, along with the province of BC, will never allow our coast to be put at risk of a catastrophic oil spill."She went on to explain that Coastal First Nations have "made repeated calls" to Ottawa to uphold BC's North Coast oil tanker ban, calling it "foundational to the vibrant and growing conservation economy we have built on the North Coast." ."Coastal First Nations, along with the province of BC, have made it clear through our joint declaration that the tanker ban is not up for negotiation," Slett added. "We will never tolerate any exemptions or carveouts, period."She made it clear that "there is nothing in this MOU that overrides our inherent constitutional authority and stewardship responsibilities as the Rights and Title Holders of the Central and North Coast and Haida Gwaii," and that "we have zero interest in co-ownership or economic benefits of a project that has the potential to destroy our way of life and everything we have built on the coast.".WATCH: Eby, First Nations leaders call on feds to ensure BC's North Coast remains pipeline-free.On November 5, Premier David Eby and First Nations leaders signed the "North Coast Protection Declaration" affirming their support for the tanker ban that has existed in the region for half a century. .After signing the MOU, Smith was asked about First Nations opposition. She said that while there are "some leaders in some Nations that have been vocal," critics "will find over time that there are many Nations that are interested in these kinds of projects so they can bring prosperity to their people."