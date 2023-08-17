The country's senate rejected calls to sanction killing the raccoons

The country's senate rejected calls to sanction killing the raccoons, and instead said it would rather encourage the public to lock their bins properly.

A 'plague' of raccoons has stormed many houses across Germany, stealing beer and killing family pets.

“These animals, which are so cute at first sight, have become a plague in some parts of the country,” the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a daily German newspaper, said.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

This appears to be a common problem around the world. If not raccoons, then wild hogs, rabbits, feral cats,. I'm surprised that an annual cull wouldn't help to decrease the numbers. One of our national parks has an annual deer cull, to keep the numbers down, which seems to be working. Some areas oil goose eggs, to keep their numbers down. Germany has to find another solution.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I believe the worst pest problem worldwide is feral, rabid, fetid socialists. They steal your personal rights and money, in the name of 'diversity, inclusion, equity (DIE)' and try to destroy successful societies.

Like raccoons in Germany, they need to be eradicated.

