Plane crashes in NWT near Alberta border

A plane crashed near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories on Tuesday, shortly after taking off from the town about 740 kms south of Yellowknife.So far there have been no reports of injury. RCMP is assisting local police and Transport Canada and search-and-rescue teams have been brought in, according to City News. The military responded to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton after the crash and Search and Rescue Region Trenton public affairs officer David Lavallee said the Air Force, RCMP and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue. Three Air Force squadrons arrived, a CC-130H Hercules aircraft from Calgary, a CC-130J Hercules from Trenton and a Twin Otter aircraft from Yellowknife, to support the investigation from the air and the police and ranger units searched the ground. “Canadian Rangers located the aircraft near the Slave River, and (search-and-rescue) … parachuted into the site,” said Lavallee.Local officials are requesting people avoid the area as emergency responders conduct the investigation.