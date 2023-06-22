Grade 9 students have been exposed to sexual content outside the Health curriculum at a Saskatchewan school.
Planned Parenthood went to Lumsden High School (LHS) for a sexual health presentation “related to contraceptives, sexually transmitted infections, and consent,” according to an email allegedly sent to parents after the presentation.
Parents complained to LHS about the content in the “Using Sex: From A-Z Cards.”
The card instructions start with “Sex from A-Z is a set of cards intended for gay, bi and queer young people.”
The purpose of the cards is to have “a fun and accessible resource that facilitates humorous and frank discussion among young people about sexuality and HIV and STI prevention.”
The instructions for the card deck are for someone to pick a random card and discuss it without condemning the sexual act. It needs to be shared sex positively and “identity-affirming.”
“Discuss what it means in a sex-positive, identity-affirming context. Do not make fun of any topics, including ones you personally do not enjoy. You may have to explain sex positive to them,” said the instructions.
The K card is for “Kink.”
“Non-traditional sex. What’s non-traditional to one might not be to another. For some, being restrained with a ball gag, while being tickled by their hooded master is an everyday occurrence. What do you consider kinky?” says the K card.
The R card is for “Raw Sex.”
“Anal sex without a condom. Avoid it if possible, as you’ll be at a high risk for getting or passing on HIV and STIs. If you do decide to go condom-less, use lots of lube and get tested regularly for HIV and STIs,” says the R card.
According to the LHS email, “staff do preview resources, but one of the resources consisted of an A to Z sexual vocabulary which was not in the scope of the Grade 9 Health curriculum.”
The reason that sex cards can make it into a classroom is based on a definition.
If something is described as a “guide” or “resource” it does not have to go through the approval process that the official curriculum does.
That’s how these sex cards and other questionable resources make it to the classroom.
The LHS email also said there was one copy of the sex cards in the classroom on a resource table, which was not presented to the class.
Several of the LHS students said it was discussed and not just on a side table and multiple students came home with sex cards.
A concerned parent called Planned Parenthood about the presentation and the sex cards.
The parent asked: “You don’t see a problem with the delivery of it?”
“Nope, it actually makes me happy that you called with this feedback because it means it’s working,” Planned Parenthood Regina Executive Director Julian Wotherspoon said, according to the parent.
(1) comment
The Alphabet Community has invaded every aspect of Education . . . from School Boards to Principals to Teachers . . . and they are pushing their vile agenda . . .
Back in the 80s the radica Same Sexers said they were coming for your children . . . it's 2023 and they are here!
