Lumsden Event Crowd
Image courtesy of Sask United Party

Over 250 people gathered together at the Lumsden Protecting Parental Rights Town Hall on Wednesday evening, where former Conservative Cabinet Minister Gerry Ritz told the crowd that Planned Parenthood are “groomers.”

Charla Sebastian Lumsden Event

Ritz's speech lasted about three minutes but laid out what has been happening in Saskatchewan since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the school system.

Nadine Wilson Lumsden Event

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

guest50
guest50

People need to contact their provincial and federal representatives. Let them know you are fed-up with the LGBTQ2+++++ agenda and your future vote will depend on their commen sense.

If enough people stand up for what's right, change will happen.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

If do not bring the fight to the left now, then later its going to be seriously ugly. They are the fascists, the dividers the racists. Get out to these meetings and be heard. DO NOT BACK down when they call you everything that they are.

Report Add Reply

