Over 250 people gathered together at the Lumsden Protecting Parental Rights Town Hall on Wednesday evening, where former Conservative Cabinet Minister Gerry Ritz told the crowd that Planned Parenthood are “groomers.”
Ritz's speech lasted about three minutes but laid out what has been happening in Saskatchewan since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the school system.
“Our families are under attack now,” said Ritz.
“They think they've won on the community level. I'm here to tell them that they think they're going to win on the family level by sending in the so-called educators from Planned Parenthood, they’re not educators, they’re groomers.”
Charla Sebastian is one of the parents whose child came home and told what had happened in a Grade 9 sexual education class.
“I'm here to share my concerns about a presentation given by Planned Parenthood to our Grade 9 students at Lumsden High School,” Sebastian told the packed house.
“Planned Parenthood was brought into my child's class to do a presentation on HIV, sexually transmitted infections and consent. Seems innocent enough, seems intelligent and appropriate. But, at the end of the presentation. There were additional props, such as A to Z sexual cards and pamphlets on a side table, that were there for the students to take a look at. Two students were handed the deck of these cards.”
Sebastian searched out the A to Z sex cards on the internet and was shocked by what she discovered.
“We believe, as parents, the schools looking out for our kids best interest. Reading, writing, math, science, but instead they get to witness sexual cards with terms and explanations that are shocking, wildly inappropriate for their age, pornographic and vulgar,” said Sebastian.
Sebastian gave a few examples of what she found out.
“Here’s just an example of a few of those terms. Autofellatio, urophilia, money shots, glory hole, …..” said Sebastian.
Sask United Party leader Nadine Wilson opened the town hall by discussing how she wished the event did not have to happen and that families could be home together. Instead, they are fighting for their children’s right to a proper education.
“I'm also a grandmother of 10 beautiful grandchildren. And I wouldn't want them to see what I am seeing tonight, what you showed me, that pamphlet,” said Wilson.
“We should all be at home enjoying what we do with our families. Our values and instead, we're fighting for our freedoms, for our children's rights. For the right to teach your children education that perhaps should be taught at home.”
“I saw that pamphlet. I didn't know what the heck was in it. And I'm 60 years old. I do not want my grandchildren. My innocent babies to see that filth. And we're going to fight for you.”
People need to contact their provincial and federal representatives. Let them know you are fed-up with the LGBTQ2+++++ agenda and your future vote will depend on their commen sense.
If enough people stand up for what's right, change will happen.
If do not bring the fight to the left now, then later its going to be seriously ugly. They are the fascists, the dividers the racists. Get out to these meetings and be heard. DO NOT BACK down when they call you everything that they are.
