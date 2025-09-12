PLANNING YOUR GOALS: Women in business panel talks success

What makes an individual successful?The Doing It Right Women's Conference, "Women in Business Panel," attempts to help not only women but everyone — answer this question. "It's okay to fail, because if we didn't try, we failed, right?" asks Jocelyn Kolkman, retired from Accenture after almost 20 years working in the utilities and oil & gas industry."So learn how to be in that uncomfortable state and allow yourself to fail, because not one of us gets to the end of our life without having failed a lot of times, and every failure is your opportunity to learn," she states. Kolkman, who hosted the panel of "Women in Business" with three panelists: Roberta Gibbons, a realtor and business owner; Jordan Guildford, founder and CEO of Gems for Gems Charity; and Alyson Sheeran, a securities‑licensed financial advisor. It was hosted in Calgary Friday. .Their main message also comprised finances and organizing your goals.Guilford states, the best ways to achieve these goals and build a future you'd want is: "According to the Harvard Business Review, just writing down what that goal is, you're seven to eight times more likely to actually achieve it.""I go through that exercise kind of manually, and there's lots of goals I don't achieve every year, but there's many that I do.""And some of them are very simple, I read a book, or I tried a different cooking thing.""It doesn't have to be one thing, but feeling that I'm learning something new, doing something that I'm interested in, and that sense of achievement, I think that's really helped me," she concludes..Sheeran believes as a financial advisor that, "I think as a society, we're very uncomfortable talking about money, and we're really uncomfortable asking questions, and we're uncomfortable talking to our parents about that as well.""So I just think having those open conversations and making it a comfortable space to talk about how you will support yourself in the future. "