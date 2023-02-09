An unofficial plaque commemorating the "Battle of Billings Bridge," an incident where hundreds of people blocked trucks from entering the Freedom Convoy last February, was erected in Ottawa Thursday.
By Friday morning, it had been removed.
"At this spot on February 13, 2022, everyday citizens and Ram Ranch Resistance members peacefully stood in the way of those who had trampled citizens’ right to peace, free movement and free expression," the plaque reads.
"This plaque commemorates the ordinary people who did something extraordinary when their leaders would not."
On that date in February, hundreds of Ottawans gathered on the corner of Riverside Drive and Bank Street to stop a small convoy of vehicles from entering downtown to join the Freedom Convoy protest.
Ottawans who took part in the so-called battle reported they were fed up with the honking, diesel fumes and transport trucks driving aimlessly around the city. They reported feeling abandoned by the city's leadership, police force, and the federal government.
The vehicles were trapped on the road for hours, before the Ottawans allowed them to leave under the conditions they give up their flags and gas cans and not drive downtown.
The Ram Ranch Resistance was in reference to the song Ram Ranch, which is about gay cowboys, which was played by anti-convoy protestors to disrupt the convoy's online communications. They would spam the song and play it over Zillow, their radio communications site.
It is unclear who put up the plaque, which is made of brass and is glued onto the bridge.
"The City of Ottawa did not install a plaque on Billings Bridge at the Bank Street and Riverside Drive intersection and is currently reviewing the matter," a city spokesman said in a statement.
While Ottawa city councillor for Capital Ward Shawn Menard said his office requested the plaque stay up as public art, it was taken down by Friday morning.
Ariel Troster, city councillor for Somerset Ward in Ottawa, said she would like to keep the plaque in her office at city hall.
"I have very fond memories of that very cold day one year ago, of citizens taking action when the city failed us. Worth commemorating," she said.
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
