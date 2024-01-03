News

PLATE SWAP: Calgary woman saddled with licence plate from stolen car

PLATE SWAP: Calgary woman saddled with licence plate from stolen car
PLATE SWAP: Calgary woman saddled with licence plate from stolen carCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Motor Association
Stolen Vehicle
Calgary woman
stolen car
similar crimes
local grocery store
Calgary Police Service (CPS)
plate swap

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news