CALGARY — Albertans’ financial details, gambling histories and other personal information could change hands as the province considers selling its government-run online gambling platform, with players given at least 90 days to refuse the transfer.Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) confirmed it is discussing the potential sale and future operation of Play Alberta, but said it would not comment on possible transactions. No decision has been made.The proposed sale follows the United Conservative Party government’s opening of Alberta’s regulated online gambling market in July, raising questions about AGLC’s role as both regulator and gambling operator.“I think we can all agree there is some awkwardness in terms of the AGLC being both the regulator and a participant in the marketplace,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally.“All we did was pass that order-in-council, so that if down the road they decide to sell Play Alberta, they’ll be in a position to do so.”Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod said her office initially raised concerns about transferring account holders’ information to a private company when the ministry approached it earlier this year.The province’s Protection of Privacy Act, which came into force in June 2025, prohibits the sale of personal information, she said..Psychologists warn online gambling ads threaten mental health as MPs consider restrictions.“Selling the app, along with the personal information, had the potential to violate this important policy objective that had just been proclaimed in force.”McLeod also warned customers had signed up with a government-operated platform subject to public-sector privacy protections. Transferring their information to a private company operating under different laws could expose them to secondary commercial uses they had not anticipated.The information covered by the proposed transfer includes identity and registration details, creditworthiness verification results, IP addresses, geolocation data, financial accounts and payment information.It also includes gambling histories, player preferences, wagering activity, customer service calls and chats, and records concerning anti-money laundering risks, potential fraud and high-limit transactions.“This constitutes an extremely detailed set of personal information about players of PlayAlberta,” said McLeod.An order-in-council establishes conditions for any transfer, including restricting the purchaser to using personal information for the purpose for which it was originally collected.AGLC would have to send account holders two email notices at least seven days apart. Players would have 90 days from the first email to opt out.Information belonging to players who opt out, have already closed their accounts or have enrolled in AGLC’s gambling self-exclusion program would be excluded from the sale.Any purchaser would also have to enter into an operating agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation. Under that framework, gambling providers operate as contracted service providers subject to the Protection of Privacy Act, with the corporation ultimately accountable for compliance.McLeod said the framework and the order’s safeguards address most of her concerns, adding that her office will monitor developments.Nally said AGLC would remain responsible for regulatory oversight, including compliance, gambling integrity and player protection.“Albertans can be confident that any new operator will be held to strict standards, that their personal information will remain protected and continue to be subject to Alberta’s privacy laws, and that they will have a choice about whether their accounts are transferred.”