Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore - Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Image courtesy of Facebook

An active Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member was arrested for indecent exposure last month in California. 

Witnesses reported the individual engaged in public masturbation for approximately an hour.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Let me guess, is his Name Larry Wade? The latest letter to the editor writer?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

What a freak show . . . . mentally disturbed & roud of it !

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

These are the sick pedophiles Trudeau wants in our elementary schools around 6 year olds

Think about that for a moment

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.