An active Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member was arrested for indecent exposure last month in California.
Witnesses reported the individual engaged in public masturbation for approximately an hour.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of gay men who openly mock Catholics.
Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, aged 53, was arrested by the police at a beachside park following a report they received about a male individual “exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.”
This incident was reported by the Humboldt County Sheriff's department.
“According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating,” on August 12 at around 6:41 p.m., according to a sheriff’s report.
“The conduct does not appear to have been directed at anyone in particular.”
The arrest occurred at Table Bluff County Park in Loleta, California.
Google’s description of the park says it's considered “good for kids.”
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence received media attention earlier this year when the Los Angeles Dodgers chose to recognize and 'honour' the group at a Pride event for its “dedication to community service.”
The sisters dress up like nuns and use sexually suggestive names.
Randy Fleek, a witness who spoke with the deputies making the arrest, stated Ellis-Gilmore did not try to conceal his actions and was openly masturbating.
Fleek added Ellis-Gilmore parked his vehicle two spaces away from his trailer.
Ellis-Gilmore had his left leg outside the open truck door and his right leg up on the dashboard and he was not wearing pants.
This position provided a clear side view of Ellis-Gilmore “playing with himself.”
“Well, this is f***ed up,” said Fleek.
“It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy. He’s not hiding it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.”
