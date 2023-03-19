Biden and Trudeau

 Biden and Trudeau

United States president Joe Biden will visit Canada Thursday and Friday to discuss defence, economic, and policy issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the first such visit since 2016.

The meeting was announced March 9 with statements on both sides of the border that included similar content, but led with slightly different emphases. The Canadian statement said Canada would “strengthen trade ties, create good jobs, grow the middle class, and drive economic growth…increase collaboration on defence and security, climate action, and immigration.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Meeting of two great minds.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

This meeting will be as hilarious as a Monty Python sketch

guest50
guest50

Trudeau, Biden, von der Leyen, Soros, Schwab, and Gates are all peas from the same pod.

Let's get rid of them all through the ballot box and consign them to the dustbin of history.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This political dance will be interesting to watch, like a bad car crash. Both of these “leaders” have two left feet and will likely end up in circles until they inevitably fall in a heap. The only thing we can be sure of is that Biden will lead although he will likely forget what he’s doing and where he is several times before the dance is done.

