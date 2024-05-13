News

PM waited to consult Attorney General until day after invocation of War Measures Act

PM waited to consult Attorney General until day after invocation of War Measures Act
PM waited to consult Attorney General until day after invocation of War Measures ActWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
Cdnpoli
War Measures Act
Blacklock’s Reporter
Justice Richard Mosley
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration
Crown prosecutors
2022 Freedom Convoy protest
Conservative MP Arnold Viersen

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news