News

PMO claims Trudeau staying in Jamaica ‘at no cost’ after prior statement otherwise

PMO claims Trudeau staying in Jamaica ‘at no cost’ after prior statement otherwise
PMO claims Trudeau staying in Jamaica ‘at no cost’ after prior statement otherwiseCourtesy Craiyon.com
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Pmo
Melissa Lantsman
Jamaica
Taxpayer Money
Prime Minister’s Office
federal ethics commissioner
Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news