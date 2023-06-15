Paul Bernardo

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was informed in March that Paul Bernardo might be moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility.

PMO spokesperson Alison Murphy said the Privy Council Office told a staff member that the notorious serial killer and rapist could be transferred to a medium-security prison.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

