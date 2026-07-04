PMO silent on how pollster learned of 24 Sussex fundraising plan weeks before announcement

CALGARY — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to explain how an Ottawa pollster obtained advance details of a controversial plan to solicit corporate donations for the renovation of 24 Sussex Drive weeks before the proposal was publicly announced, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Pollster Bruce Anderson surveyed Canadians on the idea May 10 — seven weeks before Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the plan last Friday — asking respondents whether they supported allowing private donors to cover an estimated $50 million renovation bill for the prime minister’s official residence.Neither Anderson nor the Prime Minister’s Office would comment on how he obtained the information in advance.The Rideau Hall Foundation, the charity tasked with leading the fundraising campaign, confirmed Anderson’s survey accurately reflected details of the proposal but denied having any contact with him.“The Rideau Hall Foundation has not and did not speak or communicate with Bruce Anderson or his associates regarding this initiative,” spokesperson Jill Clark said in a statement.Clark added the $50 million figure cited in the survey was accurate as a fundraising target, though it was not directly tied to the final cost of restoring the residence.The National Capital Commission, which oversees 24 Sussex Drive, also denied providing information to the pollster.“The Commission did not contact Mr. Anderson,” said spokesperson Cassandra Demers.Carney announced last Friday that corporate donors would be asked to help finance renovations to the long-vacant residence, which has sat empty for more than a decade due to its deteriorating condition..GoFundHim: Carney asking Canadians to chip in to restore 24 Sussex Drive.The Rideau Hall Foundation has previously accepted corporate donations for public projects, including a $350,000 contribution from Power Corporation, a federally regulated company, to install an artificial skating rink at Rideau Hall in November 2024.Within hours of Carney’s announcement, Anderson publicly released results from a survey of 3,450 Canadians conducted weeks earlier.Respondents were told that 24 Sussex required significant repairs, security upgrades and modernization, with costs potentially reaching $50 million.They were then asked whether they would support private donations funding the work at no cost to taxpayers while the property remained government-owned.The survey found Liberal supporters were the most receptive to the proposal, with 58% expressing support. Support fell to 41% among New Democrat voters and 34% among Conservatives.Despite relatively strong support for the concept, Anderson noted Canadians showed little interest in personally contributing to the project.“My take based on these results is the approach announced by Prime Minister Carney will experience some, but pretty limited, opposition,” Anderson wrote in a Substack commentary.“Obviously there are more details in the future that people will have an opportunity learn about and react to, but Canadians are likely to appreciate the recovery of this landmark and involvement of private donors as part of the process.”