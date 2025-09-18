Poaching gang busted in Alberta

Five people, including an American fugitive wanted on wildlife crimes in Montana, have been charged in Alberta following a pair of undercover investigations into poaching and the illegal trafficking of animal parts.Simon Paul of Montana, Teresa Snow and Eli Snow of Morley, along with Calgary residents James Brittain and Sophia Soriano, face 34 charges under Alberta’s Wildlife Act and nine Criminal Code charges. Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) said the group was linked to the killing of eagles, hawks and other animals, and the trafficking of feathers, claws and other body parts.Investigators said Paul was living on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation after fleeing U.S. charges related to killing and selling birds of prey. Reports later indicated he was continuing to kill eagles on both Stoney Nakoda and Eden Valley lands. Undercover officers purchased items including a bald eagle feather headdress, bear claw necklaces and a raptor talon dance stick..A separate investigation in Cochrane began in March after a Report A Poacher tip alleged Paul and Eli Snow were shooting raptors from a truck. Search warrants on their vehicle and home uncovered fresh eagle parts, feathers, blood, and unsecured firearms.Charges include unlawful hunting, possession and trafficking of wildlife, providing false information to officers, and careless storage of firearms.Officials praised the work of fish and wildlife officers, RCMP and Tsuut’ina Nation police for bringing the case forward. Alberta law permits indigenous harvesting for subsistence within families, but it prohibits trading or selling wildlife products.