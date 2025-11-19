PoCo mayor vows to 'vigorously defend' property rights as city subject of aboriginal land claim

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West has vowed to "vigorously defend" property rights as the city navigates an aboriginal title claim that involves a number of provincially, regionally, and municipally-owned plots of land — including Gates Park.Litigation concerning the Kwikwetlem First Nation's claim, originally filed in 2016, is in abeyance as a provincially-led process unfolds.."The properties are fee simple properties owned by the City," West wrote in a post on X. "One is Gates Park — home to our premier athletic fields. The other are a series of smaller, undeveloped parcels referred to as South Shaughnessy."He made it clear to residents that "we have, and will continue to, vigorously defend public ownership of these lands, along with private property rights in our jurisdiction" and "we will ensure the public is kept informed.".Elsewhere in the province, elected officials have been slammed by their constituents for failing to notify them of such land claims. .WATCH: Richmond mayor says city not to blame as landowners decry lack of warning over Cowichan title case.Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, for example, was widely criticized for only informing residents that their properties were involved in the Cowichan case until after the ruling had been handed down.."At this time, there are no civil claims initiated by any First Nations involving private property within the City of Port Coquitlam," the city wrote in a statement. "While the City recognizes public concern resulting from recent media coverage of the Cowichan/Richmond case, it is important to note that no private lands within Port Coquitlam are currently the subject of litigation.".Responses to the Cowichan Decision, in their own words.Officials assured residents they will "continue to closely monitor the Cowichan proceedings and any related developments, and will protect public and private property rights within its jurisdiction."