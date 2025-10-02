Poilievre accuses Carney of blocking Canada’s energy future

The Alberta government’s recent announcement of a new West Coast oil pipeline proposal has quickly become a political point of contention in Ottawa, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre framing the project as a test of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s commitment to economic growth and Canadian unity going forward.At a press conference on Thursday, Poilievre said that the pipeline proposal represents a litmus test for Carney and whether or not Canada can still build major projects, as he accused the Prime Minister of blocking energy development and prosperity while Canadian companies expand south of the border.“There’s only one person who will decide if this pipeline gets built, and it’s Mark Carney,” Poilievre said.“If the Liberals want it built, they will immediately repeal the tanker ban, the production cap, and Bill C-69, so the [pipeline] can be rapidly approved. Carney really only has to do one thing — get out of the way.”.UPDATED: Alberta government slated to spend $14M in early planning for West Coast oil pipeline.Poilievre said Ottawa is repeating what he described as a decade of obstruction under the previous Trudeau regime.“Six months after [Carney] took office, the new Liberal government looks an awful lot like the old Liberal government,” Poilievre stated.“The last six months look an awful lot like the last 10 years, where they block, baby, block.”He contrasted Alberta’s stalled ambitions with US progress, noting that Enbridge and TC Energy are both building new pipelines south of the border without taxpayer subsidies.“Canadian pipeline companies are building pipelines. That’s the good news. The terrible news — they’re building them in the United States of America without taxpayer money,” Poilievre said.The Alberta government announced Wednesday it would take on the role of project proponent for the new pipeline proposal, directing funds into engineering, cost estimates, and early engagement with indigenous groups and leaders.The proposed pipeline could carry up to one million barrels per day to a port on BC's northwest coast..WATCH: Alberta’s push for West Coast pipelines.While Smith has promoted the project as “unlocking Canada’s full economic potential,” Poilievre emphasized that provinces have no authority over interprovincial pipelines.“Ignore provincial politicians who have no authority in this matter,” he said.“It’s the federal government that decides, and right now Mark Carney is standing in the way.”The proposal faces several major hurdles, including opposition from some coastal First Nations, environmental groups, and local BC communities.Still, Poilievre framed the Smith government’s plan as a chance for Canada to diversify oil exports away from the US and toward Asia, where the demand for Alberta’s product is high.“That’s the way we send our resources to 2.5 billion Asian customers , so we’re no longer reliant on the Americans for all of our exports,” he said.Alberta intends to submit a formal application to Ottawa’s Major Projects Office by spring 2026..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.