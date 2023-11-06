Poilievre addressed Sask Party convention, lower taxes, ‘axe’ carbon tax

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre spoke as a special guest at the Sask Party convention over the weekend in Regina."Thank you very much to Premier Scott Moe, forever great to be home on the prairies," Poilievre told the crowd.During his speech, Poilievre talked about what he envisions for Canada if he becomes the prime minister. Poilievre focused on the Conservative platform's key points of lowering income taxes, decreasing interest rates, working on nuclear energy and “axing" the federal carbon tax."We will allow you to make your own decisions," said Poilievre."He would be a leader that Saskatchewan would view as being able to work collaboratively towards expanding some of the most sustainable industries on earth," said Premier Scott Moe.Even though Ottawa repeated its decision not to make additional carbon tax “carve-outs” for home heating. Moe told CTV Question Period he is sticking to his choice of not collecting the carbon tax on home heating for the federal government..“Sask Energy is going to stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas here in Saskatchewan," said Moe.“The solution if you don't want a carbon tax is not to elect more liberals, is to elect more conservatives," said Poilievre.Moe also talked about economic autonomy policies, calling it a crisis that is harmful to attracting investments.Moe wants Poilievre to eliminate policies harming Saskatchewan to create more opportunities for Saskatchewanians.Sask Party members voted to add more nurses to Saskatchewan's health system. They also asked the government to let the province manage its own firearm regulations.