Poilievre amends pipeline bill to force Carney to 'prove' support for Pacific pipeline

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre used his time in the House of Commons Tuesday to renew his push for a pipeline to the Pacific, announcing that his party would amend their own motion to include provisions he says the Liberals claim to support, if only to force them to prove it. Poilievre argued that Canada could be exporting $30 billion worth of energy to Asian markets each year if the country lifted the tanker ban and allowed a westward export route, saying the project would boost paycheques, strengthen the dollar, and make life more affordable for Canadians struggling under rising costs.“We believe Canada needs a pipeline to the Pacific,” Poilievre said in the House. .He called the government’s long-standing tanker moratorium a discriminatory blockade on Canadian oil while American tankers continue to ship their own through the same coastal waters. He described it as economic self-harm.Poilievre contrasted the scale of the proposal with the Liberal government’s international trade achievements.He mocked their celebration of a trade agreement with Indonesia which, even by government projections, would increase exports by only $400 million..He said no trade deal or federal program could match the potential of a single pipeline to the Pacific, which would mean thousands of jobs in Alberta and British Columbia, community revitalization along the project’s route, and billions in new revenue for public services.Exporting more oil abroad would force foreign buyers to purchase Canadian dollars, Poilievre argued, strengthening the currency and lowering the price of imported food, building supplies, and fuel. “A stronger dollar means a more affordable Canada.”Poilievre said he expected the government to welcome the original Conservative motion after Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an MOU suggesting support for a route to tidewater..Instead, Liberal ministers reportedly became quiet and noncommittal. Poilievre accused the government of preparing to campaign as if they support a pipeline while privately assuring environmental activists it will never happen.To remove what he called Liberal excuses, Poilievre introduced an amendment to explicitly include green-lighting carbon capture technology, meaningful indigenous ownership, and immediate engagement with British Columbia.The amendment states that the motion will support the world’s largest carbon capture, utilization, and storage project to ensure Alberta oil is among the lowest-carbon in the world..It also commits to guaranteeing indigenous rights holders a direct stake through ownership and partnership, and to launching trilateral negotiations with B.C. during development and construction while advancing economic priorities for Alberta and British Columbia alike.Poilievre said this amendment leaves no justification for voting against the project unless Carney’s MOU was never sincere.He argued that Canadians deserve transparency. “We’re going to give him this amendment,” he said. “If he truly supports what he signed, he should vote for it. If he doesn’t, then Canadians will know.”The amendment was seconded by Regina–Capel MP Andrew Scheer. The motion is expected to return to the House for debate and a vote.