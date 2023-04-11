Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called on Twitter to identify CBC as "government-funded media."

“We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media,” said Poilievre in a Tuesday tweet.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Pierre Poilievre will not be losing any votes picking fights with the CBC. That's a fact.

rianc
rianc

In Canada, Twitter should label the CBC, Global, CTV, Post Media, The Star and The Globe and Mail as Government Funded Media. As far as I know all of these media organizations are being funded by the government and they don't dare run too many stories critical of the Prime Moron and the Lieberals.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]100% the truth! I agree!

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

By Twitter's definition, there isn't a major media outlet in Canada that should not get this designation. They all receive money from the government. That meets Twitters label requirements

Raz
Raz

Twitter is ccp/Elon/government runned too right through the secret back door, so is CBC!

