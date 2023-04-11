Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called on Twitter to identify CBC as "government-funded media."
“We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media,” said Poilievre in a Tuesday tweet.
“And Canadians deserve the facts.”
We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media.That is why I’m asking @Twitter @elonmusk to accurately label CBC as “government-funded media”.It is a fact. And Canadians deserve the facts. pic.twitter.com/V1GRFHIcvz— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 11, 2023
The letter Poilievre wrote to Twitter starts off with him acknowledging its Platform Use Guidelines say government-funded media are outlets where the government provides some or all of their funding and might have some degree of involvement in editorial content.
Twitter’s Platform Use Guidelines refer to a source which describes the CBC as a publicly-funded broadcaster. The CBC’s 2021-2022 annual report disclosed it received about $1.2 billion — the majority of its funding — from the Canadian government.
“As a result, and in the interest of transparency, I believe that Twitter should apply the Government-funded Media label to the CBC’s various news-related accounts, including @CBC, @CBCNews, and @CBCAlerts,” he said.
The BBC became the latest news outlet to receive a new label on Twitter designating it as government-funded media on Monday.
The move prompted the BBC to complain to Twitter CEO Elon Musk and came after NPR received an identical label a few days prior.
Only the @BBC account has been given the new label, despite it controlling hundreds of other pages.
Poilievre said in February CBC President Catherine Tait is coming after him because she wants to take more money from the Canadian government.
“They’re not even pretending to be unbiased,” he said.
He said he meant it when he announced during the Conservative leadership race he would defund the CBC. He alleged Tait, who runs “Trudeau’s $1.2 billion propaganda arm, the CBC, is now openly attacking me.”
Pierre Poilievre will not be losing any votes picking fights with the CBC. That's a fact.
In Canada, Twitter should label the CBC, Global, CTV, Post Media, The Star and The Globe and Mail as Government Funded Media. As far as I know all of these media organizations are being funded by the government and they don't dare run too many stories critical of the Prime Moron and the Lieberals.
[thumbup]100% the truth! I agree!
By Twitter's definition, there isn't a major media outlet in Canada that should not get this designation. They all receive money from the government. That meets Twitters label requirements
Twitter is ccp/Elon/government runned too right through the secret back door, so is CBC!
