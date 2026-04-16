Poilievre attacks Carney’s economic record in speech on affordability and investment

TORONTO — Pierre Poilievre used a wide-ranging speech to sharply criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney’s economic record, accusing his government of driving up costs, weakening investment and relying on “illusions” rather than results.Speaking to supporters, Poilievre argued Canada’s economy has deteriorated under Carney, pointing to rising housing costs, high household debt and declining business investment. He repeatedly framed the Liberal government’s policies as ineffective, saying “the rhetoric simply doesn't match the results” and that “illusions are not reality.”The Conservative leader also accused Carney of expanding government spending while failing to deliver major projects, claiming deficits have grown and regulatory barriers remain in place despite promises of reform. He further criticized what he described as a “top-down, government-run economy” that benefits insiders at the expense of workers..Poilievre contrasted those criticisms with his party’s vision of a more market-driven economy, emphasizing lower taxes, reduced regulation and increased resource development. He outlined a four-part framework focused on energy affordability, low inflation, free enterprise and national self-reliance.Throughout the speech, Poilievre argued that Canada’s economic challenges stem from policy choices rather than global conditions. He cited comparisons with other G7 countries, saying Canada ranks poorly on several economic indicators, including housing affordability, productivity and investment per worker.He also highlighted data from business groups indicating declining entrepreneurship, noting that more businesses have been closing than opening in recent quarters. Poilievre said this reflects high costs, regulatory burdens and uncertainty facing small business owners..A central theme of the speech was what Poilievre described as a gap between Canada’s resource potential and its economic outcomes. He pointed to the country’s energy reserves, farmland and land availability, arguing these advantages should translate into lower costs for housing, food and energy.Poilievre also criticized specific government initiatives, including major infrastructure spending and industrial subsidies, arguing they risk long-term costs for taxpayers without delivering economic returns. He cited large-scale projects as examples of what he characterized as inefficient public spending..In contrast, he proposed measures such as eliminating certain taxes on energy, reducing federal spending, cutting regulatory requirements and encouraging private-sector investment. He also called for accelerating approvals for natural resource projects and expanding Canada’s role in global energy markets.The speech included references to Canada’s trade relationship with the United States, with Poilievre urging the federal government to pursue tariff-free agreements and strengthen economic ties with its largest trading partner. He also raised concerns about shifting trade dynamics and emphasized the need for domestic economic resilience.Poilievre concluded by calling for a shift toward what he described as a freer, more competitive economy, arguing that reducing government intervention would allow businesses and workers to drive growth.The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet responded publicly to the remarks.