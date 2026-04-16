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Poilievre attacks Carney’s economic record in speech on affordability and investment

Poilievre speaking in Toronto
Poilievre speaking in TorontoScreenshot:CPAC
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Liberals
Toronto
Mark Carney
Tories
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canada's economy

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