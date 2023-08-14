Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the media funded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “desperate to stop his continued downfall.”

“Today, CBC’s news service CP [Canadian Press] wrote a hit piece on me because I dared criticize the World Economic Forum (WEF) — a group of multinational CEOs and powerful politicians that push their interests,” tweeted Poilievre on Sunday.

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Taz
Taz

All claimed fake media conspiracy theories have proven to be true, SUE the Liberals to the wall and CBC will disappear.

guest1121
guest1121

So just throwing it out there. One of PP's campaign managers was a young global leader. He actually won an award in 2008 for it. John Baird....look it up. Just hope PP's the guy he says he is and not another politician pushing the lies to get in.

jokeco68
jokeco68

I think people are starting to realize whenever the globalist agenda is threatened they pull the ‘conspiracy theory’ label out. It’s tired and pathetic and been used since they offed JFK but it’s all they have at this point

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Defund the CBC!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It is so refreshing to have a Federal Conservative leader who isn’t afraid of their own shadow, tge MSM attacks Pollievre l, and he fires right back, I still don’t think the CBC and MSM understand how utterly despised and hated they really are by normal Canadians.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Lets be clear....it is not just the CBC that is a puppet of the WEF, CTV and Global are no better. The federal government give 2 bil a year to msm to support the Liberal agenda, and it shows. Canada must stop all funding of msm!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Defund the CBC l, sell what’s left for scrap.

Mila
Mila

Can't come soon enough.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Criticizing an organization that promotes ideas and policies that are not in Canada's best interests does not constitute belief in conspiracy theories.

gtkeough
gtkeough

As it has been going on since PP was elected, & with 0 accountability on the msm, expect it only to get worse over the next 2 years. One knows you are on target when the flack really intensifies. We can only hope PP stays the course.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The CBC & the WEF are "Fellow Travellers" . . . rarely is one Marxist critical of another Marxist.

CBC are walking, talking Garbage . . . there's a Conspiracy Theory out there that the CBC is a News Organization . . . lol

