Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre fulfilled his vow to obstruct the House of Commons by giving a lengthy speech to block the government from passing a budget that he claimed would plunge Canada into “a full-scale financial crisis.”
“This is on the verge of becoming a crisis,” Poilievre said on Wednesday.
“Justin Trudeau, you and your spending, out-of-control debt and taxation are leading us head-on into a full-scale financial crisis and I will not let you do it.”
Poilievre began his speech a little after 8 p.m. and planned to keep speaking about the budget and the cost of living until the debate finished at midnight.
This would make Poilievre’s speech the longest ever recorded in parliamentary history, which goes back to 1911.
“I am rising today to speak and to speak and to speak for the people who have no voice,” Poilievre said as he began his filibuster.
“The people who have been silenced for too long. The quiet ones, the ones who toil away to pay their bills but have no means to pay any longer.”
“Lately, for them, it has seen it has felt like nothing but darkness. In this period of difficulty, everything feels broken and the government is broke,” said Poilievre.
Just after Poilievre began his speech, Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore, AB) stood up and called for a “point of order.” She said that the government seats were empty and it was not very “respectful” of the Liberals to skip Poilievre’s speech.
At the beginning of the week, Poilievre promised that his party would use different tactics to delay the passing of C-47 the Budget Implementation Act. Their goal was to prevent the bill from being approved until Parliament goes on a break for the summer in three weeks.
The Liberals, propped up by NDP, have found a way to bypass these delay tactics. They have introduced a motion called “time allocation” that sets a deadline for discussing the budget bill until the end of the day on Wednesday. Additionally, the 900 amendments proposed by the Conservatives were grouped in nine votes to speed up the process in the House.
Voting on the amendments lasted for four hours, with Conservative MPs raising technical issues during electronic voting to potentially delay the process. This prompted the Liberals and New Democrats to call for an investigation by the Speaker of the House.
“Mr. Speaker, I would suggest to you that what we have witnessed is something that’s being orchestrated out of the Conservative leadership office,” said Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North, MB), parliamentary secretary to the government House leader.
“One would say it’s borderline contempt of our rules.”
During a speech to Conservative MPs on Wednesday morning, Poilievre announced his plan to use a filibuster. He intended to give a very long speech to delay the passing of the budget.
“I will keep speaking and keep speaking and keep blocking this inflationary train wreck until the prime minister rises with a plan to balance the budget and bring down inflation and interest rates,” said Poilievre to the applause from Conservative MPs.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.