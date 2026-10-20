Poilievre brushes off questions about Alberta voting for constitutional change

A day after Albertans voted in the province's referendum regarding independence, immigration, and constitutional reform, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre dodged a question regarding what he would do to implement the reforms Albertans have voted for.At a press conference on Tuesday Poilievre was asked by the Western Standard what he would be doing, from a federal level, to help implement the changes that Albertans had voted for."It does appear that Albertans have rejected Mark Carney's direction on this," said Poilievre about the issues of immigration.He went on to criticize the federal government's immigration program but did not offer any answer as to what he, as the leader of the opposition, would do to help make sure these reforms are implemented or at least considered by the federal government.Poilievre also did not address any of the constitutional changes that Albertan's have voted for, only mentioning the immigration questions and simply restating his policy that the federal government should "deport foreign criminals.".At this same press conference, during his remarks, Poilievre highlighted his happiness that Albertans had overwhelmingly rejected holding a binding referendum as well as the fact that the results showed a general dismay towards the current federal immigration policy.However, what he did not mention were the four other questions, which all suggested different changes to the Canadian constitution or other similar measures.Poilievre has faced criticism from many in Alberta for his perceived lack of care towards the serious constitutional issues that many in the province have with the way the country is currently run.Of the four questions, abolishing the Senate has the highest percent of "Yes" support as of the time of writing, with the "Yes" vote currently sitting at 53.6% with 85% of polls reporting.