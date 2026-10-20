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Poilievre brushes off questions about Alberta voting for constitutional change

Poilievre dodges question regarding constitutional changes, doesn't say what he will do to push for reforms voted for during Alberta referendum
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaking at a press conference in Calgary the day after the Alberta referendum
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaking at a press conference in Calgary the day after the Alberta referendumScreengrab from CPAC
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Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
canada immigration policy
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendem
constitutional reforms
Alberta referendum nine questions
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