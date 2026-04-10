Poilievre calls for emergency probe into property rights after B.C. Aboriginal title ruling

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding Parliament immediately convene hearings into property rights following a controversial British Columbia court ruling that granted aboriginal title over land that includes privately owned lots near Richmond.Speaking to reporters, Poilievre said the decision raises serious national concerns and warned Ottawa cannot ignore what he described as a direct challenge to property ownership protections. “This is a federal issue,” he said, adding that property rights are fundamental to a functioning democracy.Blacklock's Reporter said the ruling, issued by Barbara Young of the British Columbia Supreme Court, recognized aboriginal title for the Cowichan Tribes over approximately 1,846 acres of land, including parcels held by private owners, the Crown, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the City of Richmond.In her decision, Young wrote that “aboriginal title is declared,” citing reconciliation principles outlined by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, including acknowledgment of past harms and rebuilding relationships through truth-sharing and redress.The court found the Cowichan claim was supported in part by oral histories from elders and what it described as hearsay evidence. While the decision stopped short of expropriating private property, it left key questions unresolved, including how title will affect landowners, to be determined through future negotiations or litigation..Poilievre said the uncertainty alone is cause for alarm, arguing the precedent could reshape property law across the province. He pointed to statements from legal counsel for the Cowichan Tribes suggesting future land transactions may require consent from the title holder, raising concerns among homeowners, businesses and lenders.“This represents a foundational shift in Canadian property law,” Poilievre said, warning that similar claims are already underway elsewhere in British Columbia and could cover tens of thousands of square kilometres.He called on Parliament to urgently clarify the legal and constitutional implications, particularly for mortgage holders and property owners seeking to sell or transfer land.The lands in question are considered unceded, unlike large parts of Western Canada covered by historic treaties. Poilievre said lawmakers must act quickly to define the scope of the ruling and ensure protections are in place.“Your home and your property are worth fighting for,” he said, urging legislators to determine what steps are necessary to safeguard property rights across Canada, with a particular focus on British Columbia.