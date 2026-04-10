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Poilievre calls for emergency probe into property rights after B.C. Aboriginal title ruling

Pierre Poilievre
Pierre PoilievreScreenshot:CPAC
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Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Property Rights
Cowichan decision

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