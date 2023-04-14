Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said the fat government should go on a diet. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said it's “time to put the government on a diet.” 

“What we have today is the working Canadian is like a skinny man carrying a very fat man called the government up an increasingly steep hill and that man on his back is getting fatter and fatter each day,” said Poilievre in a Thursday interview with CP24.

Canadian currency cash money

Canadian CEOs took home an average of $14 million in 2021.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

eldon628
eldon628

I like PP. But I wish the conservatives would show some real grit and force the police and or military to arrest the globalists for treason and sabatoge. There is enough proof so get it done.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.