Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said it's “time to put the government on a diet.”
“What we have today is the working Canadian is like a skinny man carrying a very fat man called the government up an increasingly steep hill and that man on his back is getting fatter and fatter each day,” said Poilievre in a Thursday interview with CP24.
“Eventually, the man doing all the work is going to get crushed.”
The video starts off with Poilievre saying people cannot afford to pay any more taxes. A Poilievre government will bring in lower prices by capping spending, cutting waste, and eliminating the carbon tax and deficits.
The Conservatives will lower income taxes to allow people to bring home more of what they earn. They will bring back affordable housing.
Poilievre said the problem is local government gatekeepers block housing from being built. He pledged to link the number of dollars big cities get to the number of houses they allow to be built to incentivize construction.
CP24 anchor Cristina Tenaglia said people love being told governments are putting more money back in their pockets.
“But how does that solve the problem of, say, ridership low on the TTC (Toronto Transit Commission)?” said Tenaglia.
“What does that do for the city in terms of their funding shortfall when you’re putting money back in my pocket?”
The Conservative leader responded by saying all three levels of governments have too much money, and the people have too little. He added the Canadian government increased spending over the last few years and has not seen improved results.
Poilievre concluded by saying the money “has been gobbled up by bloated bureaucracies.” While the Canadian government wasted money, he said he will bring home a country which works for working people.
“And that’s why I’m going to bring home powerful paycheques with lower taxes that reward hard work,” he said.
Poilievre said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference on March 23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dividing people to build up power.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
I like PP. But I wish the conservatives would show some real grit and force the police and or military to arrest the globalists for treason and sabatoge. There is enough proof so get it done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.