Pierre Poilievre Press Conference Aug 23
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of more than doubling the cost of housing and causing a housing crisis in Canada.

“I got some terrible news today. The average mortgage payment in Canada has risen to $3,500,” said Poilievre.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

What will the libbies do to "fix" the housing crisis? My guess is they will waste billions upon billions of more tax dollars and most of it will end up in the pockets of beaurocrats at the CMHC and other gov funded housing orgs.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Unfortunately almost half of Canadians have said they intend to vote for Liberal or NDP In The next federal election, so what exactly will it take for Canadians to reject the “Progressive” policies that have led us down this path?

PersonOne
PersonOne

maybe the new home equity tax they are floating will change some minds.

rianc
rianc

It is not a surprise. So many Lieberal MPs are property owners and landlords. They don't want to fix the rising cost of property since it benefits them. Even Jagmeet Singh, the self appointed champion of working Canadians has been bought by the big unions and even his wife has jumped onto the landlord bandwagon. Nothing will change while these fake champions of Canadians are in charge since they are enjoying the wealth and privilege too much. Leftists are only interested now in getting and staying rich, they are no longer the champions of the working man.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

When were leftists ever the champions of the working man?

