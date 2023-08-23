Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of more than doubling the cost of housing and causing a housing crisis in Canada.
“I got some terrible news today. The average mortgage payment in Canada has risen to $3,500,” said Poilievre.
“I have been saying that housing costs had doubled under Justin Trudeau. It's now far worse than that. The average mortgage payment has gone from $1,400, the day that Trudeau promised he would make housing affordable, to $3,500. That's two and a half times higher. This is the fastest increase in mortgage payment costs in the history of Canada and by far.”
Poilievre pointed out many mortgages would renew at much higher interest rates over the next two years.
“After eight years of Trudeau, let me ask you this. What happens in Canada in the next two years as people's mortgages roll over and their monthly bills go up? By two or $3,000 a month?” said Poilievre.
“What happens? What happens when they can't pay? Where do they go? Our homeless shelters are already overflowing. Our refugees already live on the streets and under bridges. What do you think is going to happen when 10,000 or 100,000 families lose their homes? Where will they go?”
Poilievre said nothing has come out of the Liberal cabinet retreat in Prince Edward Island.
“More speeches, more photo ops, more puff pieces for his incompetent housing minister to go out and attack the very programs he was running two weeks ago,” said Poilievre.
“Justin Trudeau, the vacation is over. You've doubled housing costs. We have young people living on the streets. It's time to recall the (House of Commons) so that we can get Canadians a home. Conservatives will put forward tangible solutions to the problems you have caused, Mr. Trudeau.”
A reporter asked Poilievre about Trudeau accusing him of making people “angry.”
“Justin Trudeau is worried that people are angry. You know what I worry about? I worry about the nurse living in her van,” said Poilievre.
“After eight years of Trudeau, I worry about the tent cities that never existed before he was prime minister, but now we see in every single city in Canada. I read about the 30,000 families that have lost loved ones to drug overdoses because of the hopeless economy and situation in which they find themselves.”
Poilievre wants to support the trades, the 'boots,' as much as the government supports other professions, the 'suits.'
“We're going to give the same support to the trades that we give to the professions and universities so that we can have more boots, not just more suits, to build the houses of the future,” said Poilievre.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
What will the libbies do to "fix" the housing crisis? My guess is they will waste billions upon billions of more tax dollars and most of it will end up in the pockets of beaurocrats at the CMHC and other gov funded housing orgs.
Unfortunately almost half of Canadians have said they intend to vote for Liberal or NDP In The next federal election, so what exactly will it take for Canadians to reject the “Progressive” policies that have led us down this path?
maybe the new home equity tax they are floating will change some minds.
It is not a surprise. So many Lieberal MPs are property owners and landlords. They don't want to fix the rising cost of property since it benefits them. Even Jagmeet Singh, the self appointed champion of working Canadians has been bought by the big unions and even his wife has jumped onto the landlord bandwagon. Nothing will change while these fake champions of Canadians are in charge since they are enjoying the wealth and privilege too much. Leftists are only interested now in getting and staying rich, they are no longer the champions of the working man.
When were leftists ever the champions of the working man?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.