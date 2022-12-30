Pierre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called for the Liberal government to reverse its catch-and-release bail policy following the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala by a man who was out on bail.

"Conservatives are calling on the Trudeau government to reverse its catch-and-release bail policy to allow for prisoners who have been arrested after a long rap sheet of previous offenses for violent crimes," Poilievre said during a Friday press conference on Parliament Hill.

