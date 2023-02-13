Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy ParlVu

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the UFOs s flying over Canada should be a wake-up call for the federal government to combat growing threats. 

“Shooting down the balloons was the right thing to do,” said Poilievre in a Monday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

It isn't Justin's fault that Canada is not and cannot defend itself.

After WWII Canada had one of the largest military in the world with a navy able to defend the worlds longest coastline. And we were one of only three nations with nuclear weapons technology, jet and rocket technology. Canada was the first nation in the world to make a passenger jet with first flights in 1949.

Making the worlds first passenger jet, the Jetliner, was great but Canada delaying it's unveiling to give Britain claim to the worlds first passenger jet was ominous. As was the remaining Jetliners mysterious destruction in 1957, only days before Boeing would unveil the 707 with the claim of it being North Americas first passenger jet.

Destroying Canada's military advantage would continue throughout the rest of the 20th century. In the 21st century PM Harper would further undermine Canada's abilities by handing over border services to the USA. Canada's borders are not just defended by the USA but also administered by them. "Beyond the Border" agreement Harper made with Obama suggests sharing but that isn't possible when one partner is 10X the size and 100X the strength.

I'm no fan of Trudeau but we can't blame him for Canada not being able to defend itself. His father on the other hand......

rianc
rianc

Trudumb like his father and other Lieberals don't care for the military at all. They under fund the military and attack it as not being out of touch with Canadians. The world is becoming a more unstable place and yet the Lieberals still insist on cutting military funding. Trudeau's deficit spending means less money available for the military or other government programs. Canada can no longer afford this Trudeau, Singh and Notley alliance to destroy a once great country.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Anne Coulter said that leftists worship their leaders as deities while conservatitves cannot stand theirs.

Many people including Donald Trump have been saying this UFO news is just a diversion to change the news cycle. Possibly from revelations that the Biden Administration blew up the Nord Stream II pipeline or the preventable. chemical spill disaster in northern Ohio.

Very disappointed that Poliievre plays along with the whole UFO scam.

