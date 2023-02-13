Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the UFOs s flying over Canada should be a wake-up call for the federal government to combat growing threats.
“Shooting down the balloons was the right thing to do,” said Poilievre in a Monday statement.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the UFOs s flying over Canada should be a wake-up call for the federal government to combat growing threats.
“Shooting down the balloons was the right thing to do,” said Poilievre in a Monday statement.
“But after eight years of Justin Trudeau, Canada cannot defend itself.”
These multiple and unequivocal violations of our national sovereignty should be a wake-up call for the Trudeau Liberals who have failed to combat growing threats.My statement. pic.twitter.com/fIab7XNbps— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 13, 2023
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down a high-altitude airborne object flying over Yukon on Saturday.
"To the best of our knowledge, this was the first time that a NORAD operation has downed an aerial object," said Defence Minister Anita Anand.
Anand said the object, which posed a reasonable threat to airplane safety, was shot down around 3:40 p.m. by an F-22.
An unknown object hovering over Lake Huron was shot down by pilots from the United States Air Force and the National Guard on Sunday.
“Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters,” said Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07).
“We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose.”
The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv— Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023
Poilievre said due to mismanagement of national defence, Canada lacked early warning systems to detect this type of incursion into its airspace. He added Trudeau’s failure to counter foreign interference and provide proper resources to the Canadian military has “made us vulnerable to foreign aggression.”
The Conservative leader went on to say Trudeau’s initial cancellation of the F-35 jets wasted years and billions of dollars which could have gone towards the military. Had Canada possessed these jets now, he said Canada “would not be so vulnerable and unprepared for danger.”
“Conservatives will call for strong action to counter these threats with stronger military, intelligence, and alliances with fellow democracies,” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
It isn't Justin's fault that Canada is not and cannot defend itself.
After WWII Canada had one of the largest military in the world with a navy able to defend the worlds longest coastline. And we were one of only three nations with nuclear weapons technology, jet and rocket technology. Canada was the first nation in the world to make a passenger jet with first flights in 1949.
Making the worlds first passenger jet, the Jetliner, was great but Canada delaying it's unveiling to give Britain claim to the worlds first passenger jet was ominous. As was the remaining Jetliners mysterious destruction in 1957, only days before Boeing would unveil the 707 with the claim of it being North Americas first passenger jet.
Destroying Canada's military advantage would continue throughout the rest of the 20th century. In the 21st century PM Harper would further undermine Canada's abilities by handing over border services to the USA. Canada's borders are not just defended by the USA but also administered by them. "Beyond the Border" agreement Harper made with Obama suggests sharing but that isn't possible when one partner is 10X the size and 100X the strength.
I'm no fan of Trudeau but we can't blame him for Canada not being able to defend itself. His father on the other hand......
Trudumb like his father and other Lieberals don't care for the military at all. They under fund the military and attack it as not being out of touch with Canadians. The world is becoming a more unstable place and yet the Lieberals still insist on cutting military funding. Trudeau's deficit spending means less money available for the military or other government programs. Canada can no longer afford this Trudeau, Singh and Notley alliance to destroy a once great country.
Anne Coulter said that leftists worship their leaders as deities while conservatitves cannot stand theirs.
Many people including Donald Trump have been saying this UFO news is just a diversion to change the news cycle. Possibly from revelations that the Biden Administration blew up the Nord Stream II pipeline or the preventable. chemical spill disaster in northern Ohio.
Very disappointed that Poliievre plays along with the whole UFO scam.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.