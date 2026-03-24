Poilievre calls on Carney to fire ministers over AG report on international student program

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding Prime Minister Mark Carney remove three cabinet ministers following what he calls a “damning” Auditor General report into Canada’s international student program.In a letter sent to the prime minister, Poilievre called for the resignation or dismissal of Immigration Minister Lena Diab, former immigration ministers Sean Fraser, and Marc Miller, blaming them for what he described as widespread mismanagement and lack of oversight.Poilievre pointed to findings that the international student program grew by 121% between 2019 and 2023, while oversight failed to keep pace. According to the report, roughly 153,000 cases of suspected fraud were identified over two years, but only about 4,000 were investigated — approximately 2.6% of cases.He also cited figures showing 41% of investigations were closed after applicants stopped responding, while 92% of those investigated were granted another visa. In addition, the report found that of nearly 39,500 individuals with expiring visas in 2024, only about 40% could be confirmed to have left the country..The Conservative leader accused the Liberal government of allowing immigration levels to surge beyond Canada’s ability to provide housing, jobs and health care, arguing the situation reflects broader failures in policy and enforcement.Poilievre further criticized Carney for promoting Fraser and retaining Miller in cabinet, while alleging current minister Diab has failed to restore confidence in the system. He also referenced internal Liberal concerns, claiming some government MPs have questioned Diab’s handling of the file.“The incompetence and reckless mismanagement of our immigration system were not only tolerated, but rewarded,” Poilievre wrote, calling for immediate accountability.The letter comes as the federal government faces mounting scrutiny over immigration levels and program integrity, with opposition parties pressing for tighter controls and improved enforcement.