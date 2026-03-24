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Poilievre calls on Carney to fire ministers over AG report on international student program

Pierre Poilievre speaking in the House of Commons
Pierre Poilievre speaking in the House of Commons Screenshot:CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Immigration
Sean Fraser
Marc Miller
Lena Diab

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