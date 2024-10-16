Poilievre calls Trudeau’s bluff — if the PM knows Conservative spies, he should name them

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre wasted no time calling out the prime minister for claiming it’s the Conservatives who are acting on behalf of foreign governments. As the Western Standard earlier reported, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified under oath Wednesday that the Conservatives either are complicit in or vulnerable to foreign interference. Within an hour after reports of Trudeau’s accusations were published, Poilievre issued a statement saying that Trudeau is lying and if he wants to support his baseless claim, he should “release the names of all MPs that have collaborated with foreign interference.”“But he won't, because Justin Trudeau is doing what he always does. He is lying,” wrote Poilievre, asserting his theory the prime minister lied to “distract from a Liberal caucus revolt against his leadership and revelations he knowingly allowed Beijing to interfere and help him win two elections.” .Trudeau claims it’s the Conservatives who are spying for foreign embassies.The Tory leader said he was briefed on October 14 by Nathalie Drouin, national security and intelligence advisor to the Prime Minister, David Morrison, deputy minister of foreign affairs at Global Affairs Canada and CSIS Director Daniel Rogers on foreign interference from India — under the CSIS Act, which allows any Canadian citizen to be privy to “specific risks of foreign interference without forcing them into sworn secrecy or controlling what they say.”Poilievre slammed Katie Telford, Trudeau’s chief-of-staff, for making the case during the China Inquiry Tuesday that receiving a secret briefing would “prevent a recipient from using the information in any manner” because it could “put the leader or representative of a political party in a tough position,” wrote Poilievre.“Furthermore,” wrote Poilievre, “my chief of staff has recently received classified briefings from the government. At no time has the government told me or my chief-of-staff of any current or former Conservative parliamentarian or candidate knowingly participating in foreign interference.”“If Justin Trudeau has evidence to the contrary, he should share it with the public.”“Now that he blurted it out in general terms at a commission of inquiry, he should release the facts, but he won't, because he is making it up.” .NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Trudeau testifies CSIS ‘Targetting Paper’ on CCP raised no concerns.Poilievre added it’s “beyond rich for Justin Trudeau to grandstand, given that the record now shows that he and his government, with all the benefits of government agencies, were repeatedly warned about foreign interference, including within the Liberal party, and refused to act.”“It is Justin Trudeau and his government who repeatedly claimed that they just weren't aware of foreign interference happening right under their notices, despite a paper trail of warnings from officials,” wrote the Tory leader.“It is Justin Trudeau’s government which mysteriously sat on a CSIS surveillance warrant application for a Liberal power-broker for 54 days. It is Justin Trudeau’s party that willingly allowed the PRC (People’s Republic of China) consulate to bus in PRC international high school students to vote in the now infamous Han Dong nomination race.”“It is Justin Trudeau who has ignored my calls to release names of parliamentarians referenced in this spring's NSICOP report who have willingly worked for the benefit of foreign governments against the interest of Canada.”.WATCH: Indian media slams Trudeau for harbouring terrorist due to easy entry pathways