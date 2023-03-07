Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre claimed Tuesday the "independent rapporteur" tasked with investigating claims of Chinese election interference will likely not be independent, while also accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of acting "against Canada's interests."
"He's going to appoint a special rapporteur, which of course will be another establishment Liberal appointed by him who will say, 'everything is fine, let's just close the book, move on, and let the dictatorship in Beijing once again interfere to help Justin Trudeau get reelected," Poilievre told reporters during a press conference.
The Conservative leader was reacting to news Trudeau will appoint someone to investigate the allegations of Chinese election interference, who will have a wide mandate to make recommendations on ways to combat interference and strengthen Canada's democracy.
That rapporteur will also recommend whether or not to hold a public inquiry into the matter, something opposition parties have repeatedly called for.
Poilievre said the federal Conservatives want the investigation to be "open and independent," the opposite of the Liberals' desire for the process to be "closed and controlled." He also said Trudeau will pick "another establishment insider" who "looks like a reasonable fellow" to be the rapporteur.
"But we all know that it will be someone tied to him, tied to the Liberals, here to protect the Liberal establishment," he said. "Why do we need a special rapporteur? What is this rapporteur even do? It sounds like a fake job."
Poilievre cited what he called examples of "Liberal insiders" being chosen to investigate the Liberal government, such as former head of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, Morris Rosenberg, being chosen to write a report on foreign interference during the 2021 election, or former Liberal staffer Paul Rouleau being picked as the commissioner for the Public Order Emergency Commission.
"We need someone who actually has a real work plan, and we said we need independent and open investigation headed by someone approved by all parties in the House of Commons, not another Liberal establishment Ottawa insider."
The Conservative leader said it was "incredible" members of the intelligence community chose to leak information to the press about Chinese foreign election interference. Those sources chose to remain anonymous in the stories, fearing prosecution under the Security of Information Act.
"They must be very worried about how the prime minister is working against the interests of his own country and his own people," Poilievre said. "They've been warning him for years about this, and what has he done? He's covered it up even encouraged him to continue."
Poilievre added if he ever witnesses evidence Beijing is attempting to interfere with the Conservative nomination process, he will "act aggressively to put an end to it immediately, which is exactly the opposite of what Justin Trudeau did."
According to a report by Global News, China supported at least 11 Toronto-area riding candidates during the 2019 election, including current Liberal MP Han Dong.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
Trudeau is organized crime
Canada is run by a criminal cartel
Canadian institutions deserve ZERO respect
