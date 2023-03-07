Pierre
Courtesy of CPAC

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre claimed Tuesday the "independent rapporteur" tasked with investigating claims of Chinese election interference will likely not be independent, while also accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of acting "against Canada's interests."

"He's going to appoint a special rapporteur, which of course will be another establishment Liberal appointed by him who will say, 'everything is fine, let's just close the book, move on, and let the dictatorship in Beijing once again interfere to help Justin Trudeau get reelected," Poilievre told reporters during a press conference.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau is organized crime

Canada is run by a criminal cartel

Canadian institutions deserve ZERO respect

Report Add Reply

